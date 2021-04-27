UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

