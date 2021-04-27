USDX [Kava] Trading Up 9.9% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $53.66 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 69,071,638 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

