Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 446,562 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.