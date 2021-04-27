Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 181.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. 1,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,219. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $89.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

