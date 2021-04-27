Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.