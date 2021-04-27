Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQI opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

