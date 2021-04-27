Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7,056.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 172,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,013. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.