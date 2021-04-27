Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $225.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.