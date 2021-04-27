Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

