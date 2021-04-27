Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

VBR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $173.41. 10,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

