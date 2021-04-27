Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

