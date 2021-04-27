Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.19 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

