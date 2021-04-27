Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $501.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.71 and its 200 day moving average is $507.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

