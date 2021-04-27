Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

