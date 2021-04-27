Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

