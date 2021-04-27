Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,348 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.