Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

