Venus (XVS) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Venus has a market cap of $716.79 million and approximately $119.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.36 or 0.00135339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.51 or 1.00204378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001844 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,639,484 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.