Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verastem worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VSTM stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

