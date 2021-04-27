VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.83.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.