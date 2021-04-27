Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

VERI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Veritone has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $25,087,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

