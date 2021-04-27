Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 10,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

