Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 7.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

