Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

