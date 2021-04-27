Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

