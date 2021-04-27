Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $897.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 4,168,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.