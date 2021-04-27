Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Viad has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $814.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

