Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,829.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

VIAV opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.