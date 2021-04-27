Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

