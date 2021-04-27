Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $18.01. 656,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.