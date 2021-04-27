Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.18. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 40,119 shares traded.
VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.