Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.18. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 40,119 shares traded.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.