Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on May 14th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $23.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $261.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

