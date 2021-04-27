Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.00

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $264.65, with a volume of 2875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.68.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.