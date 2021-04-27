Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.