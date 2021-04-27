Visteon (VC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VC stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.25. Visteon has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

