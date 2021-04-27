VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.49. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

