Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 176,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

