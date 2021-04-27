Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Volkswagen stock opened at €227.45 ($267.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €226.11 and its 200-day moving average is €170.24. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

