Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.49. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.