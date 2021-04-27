Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNNVF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.