Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.89. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 50,300 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
