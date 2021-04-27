Wabash National (WNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE WNC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.