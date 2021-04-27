WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $183,258.98

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 109.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $183,258.98 and $486.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.