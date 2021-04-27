Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE WDR remained flat at $$24.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,168,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

