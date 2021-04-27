Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $388.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.