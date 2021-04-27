Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €45.26 ($53.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

