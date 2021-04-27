Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

