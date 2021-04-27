Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.29-0.32 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

