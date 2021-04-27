Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $265,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.62. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.