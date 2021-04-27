Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

IEP stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

